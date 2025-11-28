Korea Investment CORP Has $51.07 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 711,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,224 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $51,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $2,901,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Kroger by 2,313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 138,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 133,159 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

Kroger Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of KR stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $57.69 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

