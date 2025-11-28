Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $49,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Allstate by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 600 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $129,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,640,902.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,271 shares of company stock worth $5,222,986 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $215.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

