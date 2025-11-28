Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $68,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 190.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $750.41 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $799.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $810.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

