Korea Investment CORP Acquires 47,105 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $39,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,393,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,100,000 after purchasing an additional 611,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,256,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25,497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after purchasing an additional 427,075 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.10.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $290.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.07. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

