Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.2941.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. UBS Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.9%

KNX opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,205.76. This trade represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.