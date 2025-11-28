Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 875,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $63,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

