Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,657 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,359,000 after purchasing an additional 446,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,326,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,494,605,000 after acquiring an additional 357,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after purchasing an additional 314,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,095,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,135,000 after buying an additional 296,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $196.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.71. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $201.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.