Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.58 and traded as high as C$44.29. Keyera shares last traded at C$44.15, with a volume of 182,780 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 5.97%. Research analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 2.2166667 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 112.30%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

