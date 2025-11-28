K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Desjardins

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) received a C$26.00 price target from stock analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 225.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$18.75 to C$20.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.31.

Shares of KNT stock remained flat at C$7.99 during trading hours on Friday. 337,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

