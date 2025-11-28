JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) to “Overweight”

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised Deutsche Boerse to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Boerse Price Performance

DBOEY stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 31.24%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Boerse will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

