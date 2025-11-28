Joseph Mansueto Sells 316 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $66,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,602,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,559,390.99. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.1%

MORN stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average of $262.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $202.89 and a one year high of $365.00.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Morningstar by 270.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MORN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.