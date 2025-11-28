Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Holdings Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5%

JNJ stock opened at $207.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.99. The company has a market capitalization of $500.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $207.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

