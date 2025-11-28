Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $577,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 282.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 195.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

