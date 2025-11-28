Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 818,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 182.5% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,122 shares of company stock worth $13,367,438. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of CRM opened at $228.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.90. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.96 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.86.

Salesforce Profile



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

