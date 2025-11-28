Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in S&P Global by 2,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $496.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.22. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.