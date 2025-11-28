Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in S&P Global by 2,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $496.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.22. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.