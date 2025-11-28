John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.82 and last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 30231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,256,000 after purchasing an additional 499,311 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 623,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after buying an additional 493,916 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1,466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 456,183 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 970,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after buying an additional 277,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,387,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 274,723 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

