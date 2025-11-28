John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.21 and last traded at $80.14, with a volume of 3533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.77.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

