Jin Medical International (ZJYL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL):

11/25/2025 – Jin Medical International was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/19/2025 – Jin Medical International had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Jin Medical International had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Jin Medical International was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/24/2025 – Jin Medical International was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

10/8/2025 – Jin Medical International had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

