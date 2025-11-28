Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,045 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,205.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,618,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59,520.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.68 per share, for a total transaction of $8,198,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $113,618,183.16. The trade was a 7.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $161.46 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $255.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $526.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.77 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.