Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 54,574 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,574 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1,964.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 34.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 63.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4,775.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:GXO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $61.89.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

