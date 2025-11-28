Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,930 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 31.3% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 289.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $286,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $574.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.56, for a total transaction of $15,769,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,798,904.12. This represents a 51.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 86,804 shares of company stock valued at $48,043,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

