Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 340,038 Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,038 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oruka Therapeutics were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 545,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 176,664 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 424,750 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 126.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ORKA stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of -0.30. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oruka Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORKA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORKA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Oruka Therapeutics Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

