Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,323 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 1,532.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $276,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 131,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,497. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $6,763,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,131,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

