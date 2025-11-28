Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,658 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $144.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

