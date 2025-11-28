Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $633,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $496.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.85 and a 200-day moving average of $516.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

