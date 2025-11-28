Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $945,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 40.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski acquired 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,055.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 680,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,296.79. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $543,226.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,129. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

