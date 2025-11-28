Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $702,000 in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $400.00 price target on BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.79.

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

Shares of ONC opened at $340.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.59 and a 200-day moving average of $297.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.92 and a beta of 0.31. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $170.99 and a 1 year high of $385.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.40, for a total value of $3,739,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 27,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.71, for a total transaction of $9,055,715.13. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,254 shares of company stock worth $27,971,587. 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.