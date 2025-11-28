Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,687 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBH opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.33 and a one year high of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

