Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Dollar General Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of DG stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

