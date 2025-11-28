Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,179.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of FUN opened at $14.95 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

