Jason Murray Buys 60,140 Shares of Adore Beauty Group (ASX:ABY) Stock

Adore Beauty Group Limited (ASX:ABY – Get Free Report) insider Jason Murray bought 60,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of A$71,386.18.
Adore Beauty Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.30.
About Adore Beauty Group
