Jason Murray Buys 60,140 Shares of Adore Beauty Group (ASX:ABY) Stock

Adore Beauty Group Limited (ASX:ABY – Get Free Report) insider Jason Murray bought 60,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of A$71,386.18.

Adore Beauty Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Adore Beauty Group alerts:

About Adore Beauty Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Adore Beauty Group Limited operates an integrated content, marketing, and e-commerce retail platform in Australia and New Zealand. The company retails beauty and personal care products, including skin, hair, make up, accessories, and others, as well as wellness and fragrance products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Adore Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adore Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.