Jarrod Yahes Sells 34,719 Shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 34,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,436,672.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 573,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,781.98. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jarrod Yahes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Jarrod Yahes sold 27,742 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,187,080.18.

On Monday, November 10th, Jarrod Yahes sold 14,914 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $637,573.50.

On Thursday, November 6th, Jarrod Yahes sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $617,250.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.Unity Software’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

