Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.7875, but opened at $28.30. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Japan Steel Works in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Japan Steel Works Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.31 million. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

