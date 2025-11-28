J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5,778.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 57,203 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

