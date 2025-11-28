J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of XLG stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

