Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.9471, but opened at $1.00. Itm Power shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITMPF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Itm Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded Itm Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

