iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK Holdings Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 1,294.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,163 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.32% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,418,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 213,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,434,000 after buying an additional 142,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,313,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

