iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 129.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYC opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

