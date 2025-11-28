iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.1550, with a volume of 973246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 234.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

