iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,324,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 466,133 shares.The stock last traded at $22.9350 and had previously closed at $22.94.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
