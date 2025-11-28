iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $128,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $148.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $150.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.3655 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

