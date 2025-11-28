iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.76 and last traded at $102.77, with a volume of 338065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

