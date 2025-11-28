iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.76 and last traded at $102.77, with a volume of 338065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.03.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.