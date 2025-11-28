iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 11,617.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

