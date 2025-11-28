iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Stock Position Reduced by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,069 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.