iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 9742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter.

About iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

