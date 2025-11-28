Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.85. Toro has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.37%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,514,000 after buying an additional 169,865 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Toro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Toro by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 65,927 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

