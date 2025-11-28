Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $88.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,801,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,493,978,000 after buying an additional 235,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,503,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.7% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,973,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,762 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Cameco by 41.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile



Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

