Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BuzzFeed (BZFD)

11/24/2025 – BuzzFeed had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – BuzzFeed was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2025 – BuzzFeed was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – BuzzFeed had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – BuzzFeed had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In related news, Director Janet L. Rolle sold 23,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $47,814.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,426. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Angela Acharia sold 67,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $127,811.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,910.04. This trade represents a 41.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,655 shares of company stock worth $640,037. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

