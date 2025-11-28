Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 28th (ADSK, AKR, ANF, ARE, BBY, BIIB, BILI, BXSL, CBT, COIN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 28th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $388.00 to $379.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $370.00 to $382.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $76.00 to $80.00. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $33.50 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $417.00 to $404.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $184.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $512.00 to $531.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $487.00 to $458.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Citic Securities from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $246.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $184.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.88 to $7.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $18.00 to $19.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by President Capital from $240.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Orion (NYSE:OEC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $17.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.80. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from $400.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

