Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,247,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 690,949 shares.The stock last traded at $48.4980 and had previously closed at $48.19.

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Code Waechter LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

